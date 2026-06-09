Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan Starrer Records First Monday Dip, Earns ₹12.05 Crore Amid Janhvi Kapoor Controversy

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi witnessed a significant slowdown at the box office on its first Monday. After enjoying a strong opening weekend, the film experienced the expected weekday dip, with collections dropping by 62.5% compared with Sunday's impressive earnings.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, Peddi earned Rs 12.05 crore across 7,905 shows nationwide, reflecting sustained audience interest even as weekday trends set in. With the latest numbers, Peddi's total India net collection has reached Rs 169.70 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 201.92 crore. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in domestic gross earnings within just five days of release, highlighting its strong performance in key markets.

The film has also performed well overseas. On Day 5, Peddi earned approximately Rs 1 crore gross from international territories. This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 47 crore, further strengthening its global box office position.

Combining domestic and international revenues, Peddi has crossed an impressive Rs 248.92 crore worldwide gross collection in just five days. The film is now on the verge of entering the coveted Rs 250 crore worldwide club, a milestone it is expected to achieve shortly.

Peddi Budget

According to reports, Peddi has been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the budget.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

Released on June 4, Peddi has remained one of the most talked-about films of the year. While the film has generated significant buzz at the box office, it has also courted controversy, with several social media users and critics accusing the makers of objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's character.