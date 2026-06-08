Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Performs Well During First Weekend; Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark

Peddi Box Office Collection | YouTube

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on Thursday, and on Wednesday it had paid previews. The film collected Rs. 18.50 crore net at the box office in India during paid previews, and on Thursday took a bumper opening with a collection of Rs. 51 crore (all languages).

On Friday, it showed a drop in numbers, but on Saturday and Sunday, the film once again jumped at the box office. According to Sacnilk, on Sunday it minted Rs. 31.90 crore (all languages) net in India, taking the four-day total, including paid previews, to Rs. 157.15 crore.

Peddi Box Office Collection Worldwide

When it comes to Peddi's worldwide box office collection, the Ram Charan starrer has already crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark. The film has collected Rs. 233.02 crore gross worldwide in four days, which is an excellent amount.

Peddi Budget

According to reports, Peddi was made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore. So, while the weekend numbers are impressive, the movie needs to perform well on Monday and continue to collect a good amount during the weekdays.

So, now all eyes are on the film's Monday collection. Will Peddi pass the Monday test? Let's wait and watch.

Peddi Review

Peddi has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Peddi transforms from being a bud into a fully bloomed flower under the near-flawless direction of Buchi Babu Sana, who seems very clear about what he wants from the film and his characters. A bunch of places notwithstanding, Buchi Babu Sana can be rightly called one of the two souls of the film… Ram Charan being the second! This weekend, do yourself a favour. Postpone that pedicure session and rather, treat and indulge yourself and your family in the ‘Peddi-cure’ session! Highly recommended!"