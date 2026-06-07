Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan Starrer Earns ₹28.85 Crore, Eyes ₹200 Crore Worldwide Amid Janhvi Kapoor Controversy

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role and Janhvi Kapoor as the female protagonist, hit theatres on June 4 and has remained one of the most talked-about films of the year. While the film has generated significant buzz at the box office, it has also courted controversy, with several social media users and critics accusing the makers of objectifying Janhvi's character.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3

Despite the controversy, Peddi has continued to perform strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed further growth on its third day, collecting Rs 28.85 crore nett in India. The Day 3 collection marks a 7.2% increase from its Day 2 earnings of Rs 26.90 crore, indicating that audience interest in the film remains strong despite the criticism surrounding it.

With this, the film's total India nett collection has climbed to Rs 125.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 149.07 crore after three days of release. On Day 3, Peddi collected Rs 8 crore from international territories, taking its total overseas gross earnings to Rs 42 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has surged to Rs 191.07 crore.

Peddi Budget

According to reports, Peddi has been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the budget.

Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Peddi transforms from being a bud into a fully bloomed flower under the near-flawless direction of Buchi Babu Sana, who seems very clear about what he wants from the film and his characters. A bunch of places notwithstanding, Buchi Babu Sana can be rightly called one of the two souls of the film… Ram Charan being the second! A. R. Rahman gets back to his elements with his outstandingly spectacular music and proves to the world that the ‘music maestro’ is back! The review won’t be complete without mentioning the breezy stunts, choreography, and simple but effective VFX. While the cinematography is top class, it’s the editing that falters at regular intervals."

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.