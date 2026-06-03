Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells More Than 2.70 Lakh Tickets For Its First Day

Peddi Advance Booking | Instagram

Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. It is a Telugu movie but will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. Peddi is slated to release on June 4, 2026, and the advance booking of the film has opened.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold more than 2.70 lakh tickets so far for its first day. Peddi has collected Rs. 6.61 crore without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 11.05 crore.

The major tickets sold are for the Telugu version (270,404 tickets sold), followed by the Tamil version (3,024 tickets sold). In third spot is the Hindi version, with 2,450 tickets sold, and the Kannada version has only sold 59 tickets till now.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam version has sold 744 tickets during the advance booking so far. There's still one day left before the release, so we can expect that by the end of Wednesday, the pre-sales will be better.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi's release date was changed multiple times. The movie was earlier slated to release on March 27, 2026. Later, the makers postponed it to April 30, 2026. However, once again, it was delayed and pushed to June 25, 2026.

But after Toxic got postponed, the makers of Peddi officially announced that their movie will release on June 4, 2026.

While in Tollywood, the movie is not going to clash at the box office with any big film, in Hindi, it will face tough competition, as Hai Jawan Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release during the same weekend.

Peddi releases on June 4, and Hai Jawan Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release on June 5, 2026. So, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race.