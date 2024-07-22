Pawan Kalyan Attends 3rd Wife's Graduation Ceremony As She Earns Master's Degree From Singapore (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan took a break from his busy schedule to travel to Singapore and attend the graduation ceremony of his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, who earned a Master’s degree from the National University of Singapore.

As the ceremony was live-streamed, fans of the actor quickly shared videos across social media. In one of the clips, Anna's name is heard being called, and soon after, she arrives to collect her graduation scroll.

Check out the video:

Another photo shared by Pawan Kalyan Addicts, the actor's fan club, shows Pawan Kalyan attending Anna's graduation ceremony. He was dressed in a powder blue shirt and trousers. He also wore a face mask.

Read Also Pawan Kalyan To Divorce Third Wife Anna Lezhneva After 10 Years Of Marriage?

A photo of Pawan and his wife, Anna, clicking a selfie is also doing the rounds online. In it, she is seen smiling as she shows off her degree. The actor, on the other hand, is seen proudly holding his ladylove.

Currently, Anna Lezhneva resides in Singapore with their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, where she and Mark are continuing their studies

Meanwhile, in 2023, there were rumours that Anna and Pawan had separated. However, the Jana Sena Party founder dismissed the rumours by performing a puja ceremony with his wife.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kalyan met his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, a former Russian model, during the shoot of Teen Maar (2011). Their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage on September 30, 2013 under the Special Marriage Act at a sub-registrar office in Hyderabad.

Kalyan married Nandini, his first wife, in 1997, one year after his film debut. The duo got divorced in 2008.

Later, he entered wedlock in 2009 with Renu Desai, and the couple parted ways in 2012. They have two kids: son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadya.