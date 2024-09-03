 Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya, who broke the internet recently after sharing pictures of herself adorning 'sindoor' has finally opened up on all the speculations of her 'secret marriage' and has rubbished these reports. The actress, some time ago, confirmed her breakup with Eijaz Khan after being in a relationship with him for two years.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image

Pavitraa Puniya, who confirmed her breakup with Eijaz Khan a few months ago, recently sent her fans in a frenzy after she shared a few pictures of her adorning an orange sindoor. Fans of the actress speculated that she has secretly tied the knot.

article-image

Now, the actress has finally broken silence on the same and has rubbished reports of her 'secret marriage.' Talking to India Forums about the same, Pavitra has clarified that she is not married and nor does she intend to get married any time soon. The actress states that she has 'suffered a lot' after her father's death and is currently worried due to her brother's illness.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame says, "I have not gotten married. I had gone to a temple, and it was just the tilak that was applied. Marriage is not on my agenda right now. I've been through a lot after losing my father and dealing with my brother's illness."

article-image

For the uninformed, Pavitraa Puniya and Eijaz Khan recently called it quits after two years of being in a relationship. The same was confirmed by the actress some time ago. Pavitra and Eijaz met during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 and went ahead to fall in love with each other.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Eijaz had opened up on how he has been dealing with his heartbreak post his breakup with Pavitra Puniya and said, ''I think the only thing that saves you is keeping busy with work and aligning yourself with a better purpose. My heartbreak—I don't know how I'm dealing with it. You have good days, and you have bad days. But let me put it this way: I haven't lost faith in my love. I always know that if I truly love, my love will win.''

Pavitraa on the other hand, in a media interaction had mentioned that her thoughts with Eijaz did not align and hence they called it quits.

article-image
