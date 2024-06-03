Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Puniya Is Totally Glowing After Her Breakup & These Pictures Are Proof

By: Aanchal Choudhary | June 03, 2024
Pavitra Puniya has been taking the internet by storm with her recent pictures.
While the actress has always been fit, her recent physical transformation has been notable.
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress' toned body speaks volumes about the hard work she has been putting in.
The actress, who was in a relationship with fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan recently made headlines post her fallout with the actor.
Pavitra and Eijaz parted ways after a few years of staying together. However, both of them have not spoken much about the same.
While Pavitra was loved for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, the actress however rose to fame with Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
For the unversed, Pavitra is also a tarot card reader.