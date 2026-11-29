‘Patriotic Gaana Sunna Tha Na!’: Salman Khan Hits Back At Trolls With Maatrubhumi's New Song Rang Kesari; Netizens Call Sukhwinder Singh’s Voice ‘Goosebumps-Worthy’ - VIDEO | YouTube

Salman Khan has unveiled a new song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, and this time, it is a patriotic track. Addressing fans and trolls while sharing the song, the actor wrote, “Maatrubhumi mein patriotic gaana sun na tha na.” Soon after its release, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Salman’s caption seemingly took a dig at trolls following the release of the film’s earlier tracks, Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan. Titled Rang Kesari, the new song features vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, with lyrics penned by Shayar Meet.

Rang Kesari X Reactions

Many praised the singer, saying he deserved a standing ovation for his performance. One user tweeted, "Sukhwinder Singh deserves a standing ovation for his magical voice in the Rang Kesari song." Another wrote, "WHATTA BANGER SONG! Sukhwinder Singh's voice in this song literally gives you goosebumps." A third praised the singer, saying, "Sukhwinder Singh's powerful voice and soul-touching lyrics hit straight to the heart. Every word carries emotion, every note gives goosebumps."

Sukhwinder Singh deserves standing ovation for his magical voice in Rang Kesari song 🙏😭 Sukhwinder's voice is far better than Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam , he nailed it in this song Salute you LEGEND 🙏😭💥 #RangKesari #SalmanKhan https://t.co/5LIVIjtBpy — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 29, 2026

WHATTA BANGER SONG 💥💥💥 Sukhwinder Singh's Voice in this song is literally gave you Goosebumps 🥵💥 Absolute Patriotic Masterpiece song #SalmanKhan #RangKesari https://t.co/engKXDVj4L — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 29, 2026

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is all set to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the film draws inspiration from the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley. However, Salman has clarified that it is not a biopic or an anti-China film. The story goes beyond the battle and explores the courage, sacrifice and struggles of soldiers, along with the emotional challenges their families face back home. It also looks at the human cost of war and the hope for peace.

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