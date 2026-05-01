Patriot X Twitter Review: 'Treat To Watch Two Big Ms', 'Passable Watch'; Mammootty & Mohanlal Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Patriot X Review | Instagram

One of the most-awaited Malayalam movies, Patriot, has finally hit the big screens. The movie features two of the biggest superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, along with Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi. The trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and now many people have already watched the film. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Patriot is a complete Mahesh Narayanan film that leans heavily into its theme—highlighting a strong and dangerous threat every citizen should be aware of. The narrative stays grounded and focused, never drifting into unnecessary distractions (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Patriot somewhere in the middle. Felt like a passable watch. Honestly, I doubt they clearly conveyed the actual message they were trying to tell. #Mammootty #Mohanlal (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Patriot perfect gathering of seniors! 🙌 A treat watching the Big Ms share screen space again - their chemistry still hits strong. A solid, content-driven outing from Mahesh Narayanan. Another Sushin magic (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, the film has received a mixed response from netizens.

The last full-length film featuring Mohanlal and Mammootty was the 2008 release Twenty 20. Meanwhile, the former had a cameo in the latter's Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, which was released in 2013. The fans of both stars were excited to watch them on the big screens together again.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1

Patriot is expected to do well at the box office. The film, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 8-10 crore. However, with mixed reviews from critics and the audience, we wonder if the movie will be able to show a good jump at the box office or not.

Let's wait and watch!