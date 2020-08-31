Patralekhaa's quirky birthday wish for Rajkummar Rao: Thank you for telling me 'Rasode mein kauntha'

Patralekhaa had a quirky birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, who turned 36 on Monday. The actress used the viral 'rasode mein kaun tha' social media meme while wishing Rajkummar.

"Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha #happybirthdayrajkummarrao," Patralekhaa posted on her verified Instagram account along with a few photographs of the actor.

The "Rasode mein kaun tha" meme harks back to a dialogue in the 2010 TV show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya". In a scene of episode 70, season one, Kokila asks Gopiben: "Rasode mein kaun Tha? Main tha? Tum thi? Kaun tha?" Recently, musician Yashraj Mukhate recreated the sequence in a video, which has become a rage on social media.