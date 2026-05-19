Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer & Suriya's Film Show Jump On Tuesday?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu Box Office Collection |

Last Friday, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal, and Karuppu were released in theatres. While Pati Patni Aur Woh Do received an average response at the box office during the weekend, Aakhri Sawal was ignored by the audience. However, the Tamil film Karuppu did very well during the first weekend.

On Monday, all the movies showed a drop at the box office, but still, Karuppu managed to collect a double-digit amount, and even Pati Patni Aur Woh Do did decent business on its fourth day. On Tuesdays, due to affordable ticket prices, films show a jump in collections. So, will Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal, and Karuppu get better numbers on the fifth day?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs. 3.25 crore on Monday. As per early estimates, it looks like the film might collect in around the same range on Tuesday, and the five-day total can be around Rs. 24-25 crore. However, the collection can be more if the footfalls are better during the night shows.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Karuppu, in four days, has collected Rs. 82.30 crore net at the box office in India. Now, as per early estimates, we can expect that on its day five, the movie might collect a double-digit amount, around Rs. 10-12 crore. But, if the night shows have better footfalls, then the collection can be more as well.

It has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide collection. By the end of its sixth day, it looks like the Suriya-Tisha starrer will enter the Rs. 100 crore club in India as well.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Aakhri Sawal, on its fifth day, might collect around Rs. 20-25 lakh, taking the total to around Rs. 2.40-2.50 crore.