Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu Box Office Collection | Instagram / YouTube

Last Friday, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal, and Karuppu were released in theatres. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do got an average response at the box office during the weekend, and Aakhri Sawal collected a disastrous amount. However, Tamil film Karuppu earned a very good amount at the box office during the weekend. Now, all eyes are on Monday's collection.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs. 17.50 crore net at the box office in India, according to Sacnilk. Now, as per early estimates, the movie is expected to show a huge drop at the box office on its day four, and it might collect around Rs. 2-2.50 crore on Monday.

So, in four days, the film will collect around Rs. 19-20 crore.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Karuppu earned Rs. 68 crore net at the box office in India in three days. On Monday, even the Suriya-starrer will show a drop, and it might collect around Rs. 9-10 crore at the box office. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal had a very poor weekend. The film, during its first weekend, collected Rs. 1.95 crore. Now, on Monday, it will show a huge drop, and might collect around Rs. 15-20 lakh. The film is already a disaster at the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and wrote, "Overall, this film is not elegant cinema. It is a traffic jam of secrets, suspicions, and badly timed lies, noisy, unruly, but occasionally amusing."

Aakhri Sawal Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Aakhri Sawal, and wrote, "Adding to the lack of buzz and publicity, even the fans of Sanjay Dutt will be sorely disappointed as they will miss his trademark ‘Baba-isms’. As for our opinion about the film, watch it only if you want to. The rest is understood."