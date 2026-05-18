Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana & Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Shows Decent Growth, Mints ₹7.75 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, is a sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh and was released in theaters on May 15. The film opened to a slow start at the box office on its first day (Friday), earning Rs 4 crore, but later picked up momentum after the initial slowdown.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.75 crore across 6,350 screens on Day 3 (Sunday), marking a 34.8% growth over Day 2’s net collection of Rs 5.75 crore. With this, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 21 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 17.5 crore so far.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.25 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 24.25 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget

Reports suggest the movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 60-65 crore, though the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. Because of this, the opening numbers are being viewed as underwhelming by trade analysts.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise traces its origins back to the 1978 classic led by Sanjeev Kumar.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2.5 stars, and the review read as follows: "Logic often exits the frame early, waving cheerfully from the rear-view mirror. Yet the film survives because it understands its own ridiculousness. It does not aspire to realism, only rhythm. Visually, the film embraces colour, bustle, and small-town flamboyance. Prayagraj is presented with affectionate theatricality, while the production design supports the film’s larger-than-life comic temperament. Thankfully, even the animal sequences are handled with surprising visual competence."