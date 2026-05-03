'Kya Bol Raha Hai?': Sara Ali Khan SHOCKED As Host Jokes About Knowing Every Actor 'From Behind' At Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Mumbai Event- Video

Sara Ali Khan Shocked By Host's Remark At Trailer Event | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in Mumbai on Saturday (May 2). A video from the event has gone viral on social media, showing Sara visibly uncomfortable and shocked after the host's controversial remark, in which he claimed that he knows every actor "from behind."

Sara Ali Khan Shocked By Host's Remark At Trailer Event

The emcee said, "Aap log woh wali reel dalte ho na ke kissi celebrity ka backshot dalke ke pehchano kaun… Jhooth nahi keh raha main sab celebrities ko peeche se janta hun… Maine itna time bitaya hai uss cheez mein. Aage se pehchan paun ya nahi."

The event, held at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, saw Sara seated next to Rakul and Ayushmann. The clip captured her reaction to the jokes cracked by the host, with Sara heard asking, "Kya bol raha hai?" She also appeared taken aback by the statement made by the host in front of the audience on stage.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Does Not Promote Infidelity

Ayushmann, the lead actor of the film, clarified that the story does not promote infidelity despite showing his character, Prajapati Pandey, caught between multiple relationships.

He described Prajapati as a 'green flag' and said, "I will not call it a romcom. I'll just call it a pure comedy. More than romance, there's an abundance of comedy happening with these four characters." He added that the film can be watched with family and stressed that it is not like Prajapati is having an extramarital affair.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh and is set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.