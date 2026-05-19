Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Sees 58% Drop, Earns ₹3.25 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, hit theatres on Friday, May 15, facing a box office clash with Karuppu starring Suriya and Aakhri Sawal featuring Sanjay Dutt. The film opened to a slow start with Rs 4 crore on Friday and later showed some growth over the weekend. However, it witnessed a sharp drop on Day 4, failing the crucial Monday test.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 4 across 5,563 shows. With this, the film witnessed a major 58.1% drop compared to its Day 3 net collection of Rs 7.75 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget

Reports suggest the movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 60-65 crore, though the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. Because of this, the opening numbers are being viewed as underwhelming by trade analysts.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise traces its origins back to the 1978 classic led by Sanjeev Kumar.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2.5 stars, and the review read as follows: "Logic often exits the frame early, waving cheerfully from the rear-view mirror. Yet the film survives because it understands its own ridiculousness. It does not aspire to realism, only rhythm. Visually, the film embraces colour, bustle, and small-town flamboyance. Prayagraj is presented with affectionate theatricality, while the production design supports the film’s larger-than-life comic temperament. Thankfully, even the animal sequences are handled with surprising visual competence."