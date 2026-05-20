Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh's Film Sees Slight Growth, Earns ₹3.50 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, hit theatres on Friday, May 15, continued its steady run at the box office on Day 5, showing slight growth in collections. The film collected a net of Rs 3.50 crore in India on its fifth day across 5,541 shows nationwide.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected a net of Rs 3.50 crore across 5,541 shows on Day 5, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 28.83 crore and total India net collection to Rs 24.25 crore, while the film earned Rs 75 lakh overseas on the same day, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 4.75 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 33.58 crore; notably, the Day 5 earnings also marked a 7.7% growth from Day 4’s net collection of Rs 3.25 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget

Reports suggest the movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 60-65 crore, though the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. Because of this, the opening numbers are being viewed as underwhelming by trade analysts.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2.5 stars, and the review read as follows: "Logic often exits the frame early, waving cheerfully from the rear-view mirror. Yet the film survives because it understands its own ridiculousness. It does not aspire to realism, only rhythm. Visually, the film embraces colour, bustle, and small-town flamboyance. Prayagraj is presented with affectionate theatricality, while the production design supports the film’s larger-than-life comic temperament. Thankfully, even the animal sequences are handled with surprising visual competence."