Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Takes Low Opening; Earns ₹3.85 Cr

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection |

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and it took a low opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie, on its first day, collected Rs. 3.85 crore, which is surely not a great number looking at the cast and the promotions. The film's trailer and the songs had created a decent pre-release buzz, but clearly, the audience wasn't keen to watch Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in theatres, at least on its day one.

As mentioned earlier, the film has received mixed reviews, so let's wait and watch whether it will show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, according to some media reports, the movie is made on a budget of around Rs. 60-65 crore. So, the opening of Rs. 3.85 crore is surely quite disappointing.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar, was released in 2019, and it had taken an opening of Rs. 9.10 crore at the box office. So, if we compare the collection, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has taken a very low opening.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Visually, the film embraces colour, bustle, and small-town flamboyance. Prayagraj is presented with affectionate theatricality, while the production design supports the film’s larger-than-life comic temperament. Thankfully, even the animal sequences are handled with surprising visual competence. Overall, this film is not elegant cinema. It is a traffic jam of secrets, suspicions, and badly timed lies — noisy, unruly, but occasionally amusing."