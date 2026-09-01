'Pathetic, What A Weirdo': Niti Taylor Says Women Want 'Dominating, Harsh' Men; Faces Backlash For 'Romanticising Abuse' - VIDEO

Niti Taylor Trolled For Saying Women Don't Want 'Sweet' Men | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Niti Taylor, who was recently seen on the reality show The Alliance hosted by Kunal Kemmu, is facing backlash over her comments about the kind of men women supposedly like. The actress was asked about the enduring popularity of her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and her on-screen pairing with Parth Samthaan. Despite the show airing years ago, their characters, Manik and Nandini, continue to enjoy a strong fan following.

In Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti played Nandini, a naive and introverted girl, while Parth’s Manik was her complete opposite, more confident, aggressive and outspoken. Reflecting on why audiences connected with their dynamic, Niti said that every girl is like Nandini and suggested that women tend to prefer men who are more dominating and harsh.

Niti Taylor Trolled For Saying Women Don't Want 'Sweet' Men

"Every girl Nandini hai. Ek ladki ko ek sweet ladka nahi chahiye; they always want thoda dominating, thoda harsh ho. Yeh humesha harr... They all like bad boys because humein accha lagta hai ki thoda chillayein, dominate karein. Pyaar thoda crazy way se dikhaye. Sweetly ab kya hi karenge na?"

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Niti Taylor’s comments did not go down well with several social media users, who criticised her for seemingly romanticising aggression and controlling behaviour in relationships. One user called her 'pathetic' and another questioned her take, writing, "What a weirdo." A third comment read, "No girl, please. No, chiiii."

Netizens React

Another user pointed to Taylor’s stint on Alliance and questioned the apparent contradiction in her comments, writing, "She’s damn annoying and problematic. Also, why was she calling Kushal a bully on Alliance then? He was showing exactly these traits. She should’ve loved him lol. Aggression is never attractive in a grown man. This is so pathetic to put out there as a celebrity who has followers that they can influence."

Meanwhile, another social media user brought up the contrasting reaction to Alliance contestant Zaid, writing, "Btw if sweet and non-aggressive is a green flag then why everyone hate Zaid and call him things like cu**?"

Niti Taylor is yet to respond to the backlash over her comments.