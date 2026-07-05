'He Was Violent, Psychotic': Niti Taylor Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Burned Her With Cigarette & Slapped Her

Television actress Niti Taylor recently opened up about surviving an abusive relationship, revealing that one of her former boyfriends physically assaulted her and left her with a permanent scar. She also addressed speculation surrounding her marriage to Parikshit Bawa during her appearance on Prime Video's reality show Alliance.

Niti made the revelation during a conversation with Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani and Delbar Arya. Reflecting on that difficult phase of her life, she said she was young and vulnerable, making it hard to recognise the warning signs in the relationship.

Recalling the incident, while showing the scar on her inner thigh, Niti said, "My ex-boyfriend once burnt me with a cigarette. He was violent and psychotic. One night he went mad, it was his birthday. It was bad. Then, he slapped me, and then I just said, 'Goodbye, see you.' But anyway, I was just a kid at that time. Because you are vulnerable, you fail to judge people's character properly. He was psychotic."

I feel so bad for her

even after all the problems in her life I've always seen her smiling ☹️#nititaylor pic.twitter.com/z4i0SM23mb — Soul ☆*｡ (@Soul_Serein) July 5, 2026

The actress said she decided to walk away from the relationship after the abuse escalated.

Niti also opened up about rumours surrounding her marriage to Parikshit Bawa. The couple got engaged in August 2019 and tied the knot on August 13, 2020. Speculation about their separation began circulating in 2024, but she chose not to address the reports publicly at the time.

Explaining why she remained silent, Niti said, "When you don't react, that's the answer. If there's nothing happening, you are not going to give any justification."

Niti began her acting career at the age of 15 with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009 and rose to fame with her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She has since featured in shows such as Ghulaam, Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition in which contestants navigate shifting loyalties and alliances. The show streams on Prime Video from Saturday to Thursday at 12 pm.