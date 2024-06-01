Niti Taylor's Divorce Rumours FALSE, Actress Drops Husband's Surname For THIS Reason

Niti Taylor who tied the knot with Delhi based Army personnel Parikshit Bawa in 2020 took iernet by storm after the news of her dropping her husband's last name sparked rumors of her divorce. Rumors on the internet also suggested that the actress has even unfollowed husband Parikshit Bawa and has deleted a few pictures with him. This quickly gave rise to a lot of speculations surrounding the actress parting ways with Parikshit. However, amid all these speculations too, Niti refrained from commenting on the same.

Well, now, the air on the ongoing speculations have been cleared and the rumors are finally put to rest. According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Niti Taylor dropped the surname due to astrological reasons and there is absolutely no trouble between the actress and her husband Parikshit. The actress has also not unfollowed husband Parikshit on her social media handle and pictures of the couple too are very much on her feed.

Well, Parikshit and Niti got married in the year 2020 in Delhi in a Punjabi wedding set up. The actress opted for a pastel lehenga on her big day.

On the work front, Niti was last seen in another season of her popular show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' with Parth Samthaan. In the fiction genre, the actress was last seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai where she replaced Disha Parmar. However, that season of the show tanked, following which, Disha and Nakuul were roped in again for another season of the show.