Niti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity

Niti Taylor, who rose to fame with her role in the MTV series 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' has sparked rumors of a possible divorce from her husband, Parikshit Bawa. The rumors began after Taylor removed her husband's surname from her Instagram handle and unfollowed him on the platform. Additionally, she has deleted several pictures with him, including those from their anniversary celebration.

The couple got married in 2020, with Parikshit Bawa being an army personnel based in Delhi. Despite the rumors, Taylor has not commented on the situation, leaving her fans concerned and speculating about the state of her marriage.

This development has left fans stunned, as the couple appeared to be happy and in love on social media. However, the recent changes on Taylor's Instagram handle have raised questions about the status of their relationship. While some fans have expressed their support for the actress, others have been asking for clarification on the rumors.

Niti was last seen in Kaisi yeh yaariaan on Jio Cinema. While her last television show was Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 which did not perform very well and was shut in a few months.