 Niti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNiti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity

Niti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity

According to a few media portals, there is a trouble in the paradise of Niti and Parikshit, who got married in the year 2020.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image

Niti Taylor, who rose to fame with her role in the MTV series 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' has sparked rumors of a possible divorce from her husband, Parikshit Bawa. The rumors began after Taylor removed her husband's surname from her Instagram handle and unfollowed him on the platform. Additionally, she has deleted several pictures with him, including those from their anniversary celebration.

Read Also
Post Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta's exit, Niti Taylor & Ranndeep Rai to be new leads in Bade Achhe...
article-image

The couple got married in 2020, with Parikshit Bawa being an army personnel based in Delhi. Despite the rumors, Taylor has not commented on the situation, leaving her fans concerned and speculating about the state of her marriage.

This development has left fans stunned, as the couple appeared to be happy and in love on social media. However, the recent changes on Taylor's Instagram handle have raised questions about the status of their relationship. While some fans have expressed their support for the actress, others have been asking for clarification on the rumors.

Niti was last seen in Kaisi yeh yaariaan on Jio Cinema. While her last television show was Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 which did not perform very well and was shut in a few months.

Read Also
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Actors Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Others Reunite to Celebrate 9th Anniversary
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana Casts His Vote In Punjab, Says 'You Will Not Have Any Right To Complain If...

Ayushmann Khurrana Casts His Vote In Punjab, Says 'You Will Not Have Any Right To Complain If...

Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of His Mother Nargis: 'I Hope I Have Made You Proud'

Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of His Mother Nargis: 'I Hope I Have Made You Proud'

'Aadmi Thodi Rote Hai': Taha Shah Badussha Refused To Cry In Crucial Heeramandi Scene, Reveals...

'Aadmi Thodi Rote Hai': Taha Shah Badussha Refused To Cry In Crucial Heeramandi Scene, Reveals...

Niti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity

Niti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity

VIDEO: Katy Perry Enthrals Guests With Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

VIDEO: Katy Perry Enthrals Guests With Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...