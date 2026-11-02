'Pathaan Ab Aur Bhi Jawaan Ho Gaye Hai': Karan Johar Calls Shah Rukh Khan's Chiselled Body In King Song Tu Mil Jaaye 'Insane'

Karan Johar Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's Muscular King Look | Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled physique following the release of the latest track, Tu Mil Jaaye, from his upcoming film King. The song, which also features Deepika Padukone, has grabbed attention for SRK's impressive physical transformation, with the superstar flaunting his muscular body in an unbuttoned black shirt.

Karan Johar Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's Muscular King Look

Impressed by the actor's fit appearance, Karan took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 2, to share a special shout-out for the Bollywood superstar. Reacting to Shah Rukh's look in the song, the filmmaker jokingly compared him to a gym himself, while expressing disbelief at his incredible physique.

Johar wrote, "Aap sab gym jate ho??? Bhai toh khud gym ban chuke hain! This body is INSANE!!! Pathan ab aur bhi Jawaan ho gaye hai! Humare KING ban gaye hai aur bhi ROC-KING!"

Check it out:

Instagram

The actor's muscular avatar in Tu Mil Jaaye has become one of the talking points among fans, who are eagerly looking forward to seeing him share the screen with Deepika Padukone once again.

Shah Rukh Khan Skips Annual Mannat Appearance On Birthday

Shah Rukh broke away from his annual birthday tradition of greeting fans who gather outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, in Bandra. The superstar skipped his customary midnight appearance this year as his sea-facing bungalow is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction and expansion, preventing him from meeting his admirers in person as he usually does.

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Fans Special Hand-Written Note Amid Mannat Renovation

However, SRK ensured that his fans did not feel disappointed. The actor sent them a special handwritten note, which was displayed on a giant screen outside Mannat for everyone visiting the bungalow to see. Posters of his upcoming film, King, were also spotted at the residence.

In his heartfelt message, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug," followed by his signature. The thoughtful gesture gave fans a special birthday message from their favourite superstar despite his absence.

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About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 24.