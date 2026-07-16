'Pata Nahi Kaun, Kaha Meri Marriage Kara Raha Hai': Rachit Singh Reacts To Rumours Of His Wedding With Huma Qureshi

Rachit Singh On Rumours Of Wedding With Huma Qureshi | YouTube

Actors Rachit Singh and Huma Qureshi, who were seen together in the film Baby Do Die Do, have been making headlines because of their rumoured relationship. The two have been spotted together multiple times and even posed for the paparazzi happily. There were reports that Singh and Qureshi are all set to get married at the end of October or in November this year. Now, Singh has reacted to the wedding rumours.

While talking to Hindustan Times about it, he said, "Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai! Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai. It's not happening!"

Huma Qureshi's Post For Rachit Singh

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, during the promotions of Baby Do Die Do, Huma had shared a long note for Rachit on social media, sharing his journey in the industry. Netizens felt that the actress hard-launched their relationship.

However, the two have, till now, not yet spoken up about their relationship rumours.

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit is an actor and an acting coach. He hails from Banaras in Uttar Pradesh. As an actor, he made his debut with the series Karmma Calling and was later seen in the movie Thamma, which marked his Bollywood debut. Baby Do Die Do is his second movie. He will next be seen in the series Welcome To Khoya Mahal.

As an acting coach, he has reportedly trained actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Anushka Sharma.

Huma Qureshi's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Huma will next be seen in Yash-starrer Toxic, which is slated to release on August 26, 2026. The actress' first look has grabbed everyone's attention, and her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screen alongside Yash.