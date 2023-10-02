Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pre-Wedding Sports Day Has A Hum Aapke Hai Koun Connection; Watch Video

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha organised a Sports Day in Delhi ahead of their big-fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur. Both Parineeti and Raghav's family members played a cricket match and enjoyed other sports activities as part of their pre-wedding festivities.

The couple has been sharing several pictures and videos of their 'not-so-traditional rituals'. On Monday (October 2), Parineeti and Raghav once again gave a glimpse of the sports day and how they kickstarted their wedding festivities.

The fun video features the Chadhas and Chopras and their epic face off. It shows them playing musical chair and competing against each other in Lemon & Spoon race. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the sports activities and played from the groom's side.

Raghav and Parineeti's sports day also had a Hum Aapke Hai Koun connection! Yes, you read that right. The video shows their cute pet as the umpire of the cricket match. In the film, starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan, their pet dog Tuffy was shown as the umpire.

Tuffy was an important member of the film and besides umpiring a cricket match he also played match-maker between the lead couples.

Parineeti and Raghav's pet was the umpire |

Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas."

Parineeti and Raghav had a white-themed wedding on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which took place at The Leela Palace, were attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and others. Parineeti's best friend Sania Mirza graced the wedding with her sister Anam, and Manish Malhotra, who designed the actress' wedding lehenga, was also seen by her side.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and later hosted a reception for the guests.

On Friday, Parineeti shared a special wedding video and opened up about the song, O Piya, which she wrote and crooned for her husband. It was also played during their varmala ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. According to several media reports, new bride Parineeti will shift base to Delhi and the newlyweds will skip their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

