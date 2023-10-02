 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pre-Wedding Sports Day Has A Hum Aapke Hai Koun Connection; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pre-Wedding Sports Day Has A Hum Aapke Hai Koun Connection; Watch Video

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pre-Wedding Sports Day Has A Hum Aapke Hai Koun Connection; Watch Video

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared several pictures and videos of their 'not-so-traditional rituals'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha organised a Sports Day in Delhi ahead of their big-fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur. Both Parineeti and Raghav's family members played a cricket match and enjoyed other sports activities as part of their pre-wedding festivities.

The couple has been sharing several pictures and videos of their 'not-so-traditional rituals'. On Monday (October 2), Parineeti and Raghav once again gave a glimpse of the sports day and how they kickstarted their wedding festivities.

Read Also
WATCH: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's First FIGHT As Bride & Groom Caught On Camera
article-image

The fun video features the Chadhas and Chopras and their epic face off. It shows them playing musical chair and competing against each other in Lemon & Spoon race. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the sports activities and played from the groom's side.

Raghav and Parineeti's sports day also had a Hum Aapke Hai Koun connection! Yes, you read that right. The video shows their cute pet as the umpire of the cricket match. In the film, starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan, their pet dog Tuffy was shown as the umpire.

Tuffy was an important member of the film and besides umpiring a cricket match he also played match-maker between the lead couples.

Parineeti and Raghav's pet was the umpire

Parineeti and Raghav's pet was the umpire |

Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas."

Parineeti and Raghav had a white-themed wedding on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which took place at The Leela Palace, were attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and others. Parineeti's best friend Sania Mirza graced the wedding with her sister Anam, and Manish Malhotra, who designed the actress' wedding lehenga, was also seen by her side.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and later hosted a reception for the guests.

On Friday, Parineeti shared a special wedding video and opened up about the song, O Piya, which she wrote and crooned for her husband. It was also played during their varmala ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. According to several media reports, new bride Parineeti will shift base to Delhi and the newlyweds will skip their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

Read Also
'Happy Bride' Parineeti Chopra's UNSEEN Photo From Choora Ceremony Goes Viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Hold Back Tears As Navya Naveli Nanda Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week...

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Hold Back Tears As Navya Naveli Nanda Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week...

Mission Raniganj: Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Unveil Powerful Poster Featuring Parineeti Chopra &...

Mission Raniganj: Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Unveil Powerful Poster Featuring Parineeti Chopra &...

WATCH: Fan SLAPS Prabhas After Clicking Picture With Him - Here's What Happened Next

WATCH: Fan SLAPS Prabhas After Clicking Picture With Him - Here's What Happened Next

Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore

Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha Arrested For Cheating Him Of ₹1.55 Crore

WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dances With Kendall Jenner At Paris Fashion Week

WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dances With Kendall Jenner At Paris Fashion Week