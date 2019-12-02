Parineeti Chopra documents her badminton training session post-injury

New Delhi: After four months of rigorous training and hard work, Parineeti Chopra who sustained an injury on her neck, shared some stills from the sets of her upcoming film based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

The star who will be seen getting into the shoes of Saina shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story where she can be seen playing the sport.

In the multiple pictures, wearing shorts and a loose t-shirt, the actor seems to be striving hard to learn the badminton.

"#Saina," she captioned all the pictures.