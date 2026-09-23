Parineeti Chopra Attends Special Screening Of Shaque: Trust No One In Delhi, Walks Hand-In-Hand With Husband Raghav Chadha – VIDEO

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Attend Shaque Screening | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Parineeti Chopra is gearing up to make her series debut with Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller that premieres on Netflix on September 24. The project marks her first release after welcoming her baby boy, Neer, who was born on October 19, 2025. Ahead of the show’s release, Parineeti attended a special screening in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Attend Shaque Screening

Parineeti was joined by her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, who made a stylish red-carpet appearance alongside the actress. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand at the screening. Dressed in black and white outfits, Parineeti and Raghav looked elegant as they smiled and happily posed together for the photographers.

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About Shaque: Trust No One

In Shaque: Trust No One, Parineeti plays a mother whose daughter goes missing as a newborn, setting the stage for a gripping mystery thriller.

The series also features an ensemble cast, including Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary and Sumeet Vyas.

Written and directed by Rensil D’Silva, the series is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Films.

Parineeti Chopra Discovered Pregnancy While Shaque: Trust No One Shooting

Interestingly, Parineeti discovered she was pregnant while shooting for Shaque: Trust No One. Recalling the experience, the actress revealed that her husband Raghav Chadha rushed to Shimla to be by her side. She also shared that her mother, mother-in-law and brothers visited her during the shoot.

Parineeti jokingly added that the series also became a “debut” of sorts for their son, Neer. The actress recalled how the production team accommodated her pregnancy while filming in challenging locations in Shimla.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet elegant ceremony in Delhi, surrounded by close friends and family.