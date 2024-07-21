 Paresh Rawal Goes 'Oh My God' Looking At Monica Bellucci In Malena, Gets TROLLED: 'He Forgot To Turn On Incognito Mode'
Paresh Rawal Goes 'Oh My God' Looking At Monica Bellucci In Malena, Gets TROLLED: 'He Forgot To Turn On Incognito Mode'

Paresh Rawal took to his X to praise Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci's beauty in Malena.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Actor Paresh Rawal is currently getting brutally criticised by netizens after praising Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci's beauty in Malena, the erotic drama directed by Giuseppe Tornatore and released in 2000.

The actor re-shared Monica's tweet about Malena and wrote, "Oh my god ! So beautiful and stirring ! You wish that the video never ends ! @aMonicaBellucci."

Check out Paresh Rawal's tweet:

A user commented, "Bro forgot to switch to his burn account." While another user said, "Arre Sirji! Official account se Tweet hogaya." A third user added, "Is he tweeting from his official account."

Another comment read, "Ouch is this account hacked ?"

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

On the work front, Paresh was last seen in Sarfira and was directed by Sudha Kongara, starring, Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan in the lead. However, the film suffered miserably at the box office.

The film was a remake of Kongara's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which was an adaptation of G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Paresh will also reunite with Akshay yet again in Welcome To The Jungle. It is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.

Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theatres in December, 2024. The film is helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah. 

