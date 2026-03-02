 'Papa, If Something Happens...': Ammy Virk Gets Emotional, Shares 6-Year-Old Daughter's Message As Family Faces Crisis In UAE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Papa, If Something Happens...': Ammy Virk Gets Emotional, Shares 6-Year-Old Daughter's Message As Family Faces Crisis In UAE

'Papa, If Something Happens...': Ammy Virk Gets Emotional, Shares 6-Year-Old Daughter's Message As Family Faces Crisis In UAE

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk revealed his wife and six-year-old daughter are in the UAE amid rising tensions, saying, "It's impossible not to feel emotional and tense." He shared his daughter told him, "Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens," adding that every news update feels personal. The singer also thanked UAE authorities for ensuring safety

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Ammy Virk Prays For Peace As Family In UAE | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk shared an emotional message on his social media handle, revealing that his wife and six-year-old daughter in the United Arab Emirates are facing a crisis amid rising regional tensions. The 33-year-old said the situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on his heart, adding that no matter how strong a public figure may appear in public life, they are family people at the end of the day too.

Ammy Virk Prays For Peace As Family In UAE

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, March 2, Ammy wrote, "My wife and my 6 year old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. "Papa I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry" is not what a father wants to hear."

The singer shared that every news update feels deeply personal, adding that he is aware many other families are going through the same fear and anxiety. He said his prayers are not only for his loved ones, but for every single person affected by the crisis.

FPJ Shorts
Bharat Pavilion At MWC 2026 To Showcase India's Telecom Manufacturing Capabilities
Bharat Pavilion At MWC 2026 To Showcase India's Telecom Manufacturing Capabilities
Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Results Likely By Second Week Of May: Officials
Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Results Likely By Second Week Of May: Officials
'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Sanju Samson Hugs Suryakumar Yadav As India Captain Showers Praise After Eden Gardens Show | VIDEO
'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Sanju Samson Hugs Suryakumar Yadav As India Captain Showers Praise After Eden Gardens Show | VIDEO
Sensex Drops 1,048 Points To 80,238, Nifty Falls 313 Points To 24,865 As US-Iran Tensions Shake Markets
Sensex Drops 1,048 Points To 80,238, Nifty Falls 313 Points To 24,865 As US-Iran Tensions Shake Markets

Check it out:

Read Also
'Brain Is On High Alert': Nargis Fakhri Is In Dubai, Says She Can't Even Sleep Amid US-Iran Conflict
article-image
Read Also
Ammy Virk Criticises Bollywood For 'Character Assassination' Of Sikhs: 'Most Characters Were Reduced...
article-image

Ammy Virk Expresses Gratitude To UAE Government

Expressing gratitude to the UAE government, Ammy stated, "I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful."

"Let's continue to pray for peace, stability, and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected," concluded the singer.

Follow us on