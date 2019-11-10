Panipat: Sahil Salathia to play 'Shamsher Bahadur', Arjun Kapoor reveals first look

Adding to the fans' curiosity, Arjun Kapoor brought out yet another character's look from his upcoming magnum opus 'Panipat' on Sunday.

Introducing the brave son of Bajirao and Mastani; and the cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau - Shasher Bahadaur, essayed by debutant Sahil Salathia, Arjun shared the legal look donned by the actor.

Clad in a beautifully embroidered silk robe, Sahil is seen with long tresses with a cap over them and a heavy beard going along with a moustache. Acing the royal look, he is seen wearing a delicately crafted neckpiece.