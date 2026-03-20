'Pakistanis Can’t Live Without Indian Cinema': Dhurandhar 2's Pirated Version Being Watched In Neighbouring Country

Dhurandhar 2 Pirated Version | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge was released in India and other parts of the world on March 19, 2026, but the film has not been released in Pakistan. However, clearly, the people of the neighbouring country were excited to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer, and they are watching the pirated version of the film.

Journalist and Research Consultant of Dhurandhar, Aditya Raj Kaul, took to X to reshare a tweet of a Pakistani journalist, who was watching the film in Lahore at his house. Kaul tweeted, "Sadly Dhurandhar - The Revenge pirated version has reached Pakistan today itself. Below is a Pakistani Journalist confirming the same and enjoying the film on his Home Screen. Pakistanis can’t live without Indian Cinema even if it’s about crushing Pakistani terror! (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Well, Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but clearly, the people there are enjoying our films by watching the pirated version. Earlier, even Dhurandar part 1's pirated version was being watched in the neighbouring country.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has taken an exceptional opening at the box office, by collecting Rs. 102. 55 crore on its first day. It minted Rs. 43 crore during paid previews, taking the total to Rs. 145.55 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

Dhurandhar The Revenge has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."

As the movie has received positive reviews, and even the word of mouth is good, we can expect it to show a good jump at the box office over the weekend.