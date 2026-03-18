Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Is Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar's Film Worth Watching? Here's What Netizens Are Saying

Dhurandhar: The Revenge kicked off strongly with its paid previews on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Clocking in at 3 hours and 49 minutes, the film's runtime has left fans wondering if the epic-length movie lives up to the hype. Before you book your tickets to catch Ranveer Singh in action, check out what viewers are saying on X (Twitter):
Dhurandhar: The Revenge X Review
After watching the film, a user called it a "festival," tweeting, "The last time a film had this level of hype was Baahubali 2. Dhurandhar 2 isn’t just a movie - it’s a festival." Since the prequel explores Jaskirat's backstory, another user described the movie as "more intense and full of emotions" compared to the first part. One fan elaborated, "Dhurandhar Part 2 is an absolute spectacle that keeps you hooked from start to finish. The film never loses its grip for even a moment, delivering a consistently engaging and thrilling experience."
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Cast & Crew
Fans are lauding Ranveer Singh’s performance, calling it his "biggest career moment." Another admirer praised both the actor and director, tweeting, "Ranveer Singh is phenomenal, and Aditya Dhar delivers top-tier detailing."
Does Dhurandhar 2 Have SRK Reference?
A user shared on X that Dhurandhar 2 includes a scene where Ranveer is seen grooving to the song "Baazigar Or Baazigar." The user tweeted, "SRK reference in Dhurandhar 2, where there was a sequence in which Ranveer Singh was vibing on Baazigar O Baazigar song."
Dhurandhar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Dhurandhar, explores the intense backstory of Jaskirat, delivering a mix of action, drama, and emotion that expands the world of the original film. The movie’s paid previews premiered on March 18, 2026, with a full theatrical release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam scheduled for March 19, 2026. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, supported by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, with notable performances from Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera.