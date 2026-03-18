Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Is Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar's Film Worth Watching? Here's What Netizens Are Saying

Dhurandhar 2 X Review |

Dhurandhar: The Revenge kicked off strongly with its paid previews on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Clocking in at 3 hours and 49 minutes, the film's runtime has left fans wondering if the epic-length movie lives up to the hype. Before you book your tickets to catch Ranveer Singh in action, check out what viewers are saying on X (Twitter):

Dhurandhar: The Revenge X Review

After watching the film, a user called it a "festival," tweeting, "The last time a film had this level of hype was Baahubali 2. Dhurandhar 2 isn’t just a movie - it’s a festival." Since the prequel explores Jaskirat's backstory, another user described the movie as "more intense and full of emotions" compared to the first part. One fan elaborated, "Dhurandhar Part 2 is an absolute spectacle that keeps you hooked from start to finish. The film never loses its grip for even a moment, delivering a consistently engaging and thrilling experience."

The last time a film had this level of hype was Baahubali 2.

Dhurandhar 2 isn’t just a movie - it’s a festival.



PS : No way vaai, I'm busy in attempting test series😄#Dhurandhar2 — Krishnaveer Chahar (@KvChahar2310) March 18, 2026

DHURANDHAR 2: THE REVENGE. (FINAL REVIEW)



The Movie compared to the part One, is more intense and full of emotions. Talking About The character development, jaskirat's backstory part and the development is insane. #dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/OMr0vyCcHu — yadav arush (@GareebBaddie) March 18, 2026

Review:



Dhurandhar Part 2 is an absolute spectacle that keeps you hooked from start to finish. The film never loses its grip for even a moment, delivering a consistently engaging and thrilling experience.



Ranveer Singh delivers a truly outstanding performance, easily one of… — Prince Pandey (@princepandey_) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Cast & Crew

Fans are lauding Ranveer Singh’s performance, calling it his "biggest career moment." Another admirer praised both the actor and director, tweeting, "Ranveer Singh is phenomenal, and Aditya Dhar delivers top-tier detailing."

Dhurandhar 2 Review

Excellent Movie, 1st half few scenes are drag but pre interval conflict was very good, second half screenplay is awesome, of course peak detailing by @AdityaDharFilms .

I hope they don't make Dhurandhar 3 as ending is satisfactory.#Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/xLYHinmJPN — akash m (@akashm543594) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is not just a film… it’s Ranveer Singhs show all the way 💥🔥

This looks like his biggest career moment.

This is Ranveer Singh in full beast mode 😎🔥

If this clicks, Dhurandhar 2 the Revenge will belong to him forever.

From energy to intensity,… — Abhi (@Abhi4Ahead) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 sets a new benchmark.🌋

Beyond expectations.

Ranveer Singh is phenomenal, and Aditya Dhar delivers top-tier detailing.❤️

A big moment for Indian cinema.#Dhurandhar2 #RanveerSingh #AdityaDhar #IndianCinema 🎬🔥 pic.twitter.com/p5LHsuSl5J — Aakash (@aakash27facts) March 18, 2026

Does Dhurandhar 2 Have SRK Reference?

A user shared on X that Dhurandhar 2 includes a scene where Ranveer is seen grooving to the song "Baazigar Or Baazigar." The user tweeted, "SRK reference in Dhurandhar 2, where there was a sequence in which Ranveer Singh was vibing on Baazigar O Baazigar song."

SRK reference in Dhurandhar 2, where

there was a sequence in which Ranveer Singh was vibing on Baazigar O Baazigar song 🤌 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 18, 2026

#AdityaDhar and #Dhurandhar2 fans kept abusing SRK and his movie Jawan all these months only for him to use SRK BAAZIGAR reference in Dhurandhar 2.



Seems like the Bhakts need Burnol right now. — Pascal (@NotOutPascal) March 18, 2026

Dhurandhar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Dhurandhar, explores the intense backstory of Jaskirat, delivering a mix of action, drama, and emotion that expands the world of the original film. The movie’s paid previews premiered on March 18, 2026, with a full theatrical release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam scheduled for March 19, 2026. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, supported by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, with notable performances from Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera.