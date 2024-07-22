Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ARRESTED In Dubai In Defamation Case Filed By Ex-Manager

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been arrested by police in Dubai at the airport over a defamation complaint by his ex-manager, Salman Ahmed, a few months earlier following a dispute.
According to Geo News, he was later taken to the Bur Dubai Police Station. The singer had arrived early Monday in Dubai from Lahore for a musical collaboration but was taken into police custody at the immigration centre.
He was accompanied by his brother-in-law, Bakka Burki, on the trip, who is currently dealing with the matter.
In Dubai, a defamation case via social media is a serious offense. The report further stated that both Rahat and Salman had filed cases against each other.
However, this is not the first time, he has been embroiled in a controversy.
Earlier, Rahat grabbed headlines after a video of him beating his domestic help with a bottle went viral on the internet. In it, he is seen enquiring about a misplaced bottle, claiming the individual involved was his disciple.
Check out the video:
Later, after getting brutally criticised, the singer issued a video, stating the incident as a "personal matter between an ustaad and his shard (teacher and disciple)."
The man beaten by Rahat revealed that he had misplaced a bottle of holy water, which led to the incident, but he emphasised that his actions were not harmful. "He's like my father. He loves us a lot. Whoever spread this video is trying to defame my ustad," he added.
Rahat had also been accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency into India for three years.
He is the nephew of Pakistani legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.