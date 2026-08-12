Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam Says He Doesn't Miss Working In India After 10-Year Ban: 'My Fans Are Listening Over VPN'

Atif Aslam On India Ban |

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has opened up about his 10-year absence from the Indian music industry, revealing that his music continues to reach fans in the country despite the restrictions on Pakistani artistes. Atif said that while he has not released a song in India for nearly a decade, his Indian fans have continued to find ways to listen to his music.

Atif Aslam Breaks Silence On 10-Year India Ban

'My Fans Are Listening Over VPN'

"For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach, because that's how my first single got out," Atif told Kris Fade on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about the ban, the singer said it was part of a broader decision concerning Pakistani artistes, adding that it had been almost 10 years since he was banned in India. He said the decision was taken by the Indian government to ban artistes from Pakistan, while Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now.

'I Don't Miss Working In India'

Despite being unable to work in India, Atif said he does not feel upset about the situation. Further, he went on to reveal that he misses his fans but does not miss working in India.

"I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well. I thank those who have banned me as well; otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to explore myself," he said.

Atif Aslam has lent his voice to several popular Hindi film songs, including Tu Jaane Na, Dil Diyan Gallan, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeena Jeena, Aadat and Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein.

He last sang for the 2018 film Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff, lending his voice to the song O Saathi.