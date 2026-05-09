Atif Aslam Karachi Concert Disrupted As Female Fan Jumps On Stage, Refuses To Leave After Selfie Attempts; Security Intervenes

Atif Aslam stops Karachi concert after fan storms stage for selfies | Photo Via Instagram

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam performed in Karachi on Friday (May 8) at DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy). During the concert, chaos erupted when an excited young female fan jumped onto the stage while the singer was performing to click a photo with him. Atif initially appeared playful and tried to dodge her before eventually posing for a selfie.

However, what seemed like a harmless fan interaction soon turned into an awkward on-stage selfie session, with the audience watching the chaotic moment unfold mid-concert.

Atif Aslam Halts Concert After Fan Causes Choas On Stage

In the viral video, after Atif clicked a selfie with the fan, he stepped back, assuming she would leave the stage. Even the concert organiser requested her to step down, but the fan refused to listen and approached the singer again in an attempt to take another selfie.

When Atif declined to pose further, security immediately intervened and asked her to leave. However, she continued trying to click selfies, forcing security personnel to put her phone down and forcibly escort her off the stage, as the singer had halted the concert due to the chaos. The clip also showed the fan arguing with security before finally leaving the stage.

Check out the viral video:



Meanwhile, in August 2025, Atif suffered a personal loss as his father, Muhammad Aslam, passed away at the age of 77 due to health complications, weeks after surviving a heart attack.

Atif Aslam's Instagram account has been banned in India following the Indian government's blanket restriction on the social media accounts of Pakistani artists after the Pahalgam terror attack.