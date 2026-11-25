Pakistani Drama Dar-E-Nijaat's Bengaluru Screenings Cancelled After Backlash Over 'Pakistani Dress Code', Police Seek Details |

Two planned screening events of the Pakistani television drama Dar-e-Nijaat in Bengaluru have been cancelled by their respective organisers following a wave of backlash on social media. The controversy erupted after promotional invitations for the screenings began circulating online, particularly drawing attention to a dress code that reportedly asked attendees to wear Pakistani ensembles.

Promotional posters announcing two separate watch parties went viral, triggering objections from social media users. One event was scheduled for November 28 from 6 pm onwards, while the other was planned for December 5. The invitations also mentioned themed food and other arrangements, adding to the online debate.

Two Planned Screenings of Pakistani Drama 'Dar-e-Nijaat' Cancelled in Bengaluru ​Bengaluru Two separate private screening events of the #Pakistani television drama series #DareNijaat, scheduled to take place in #Bengaluru, have been cancelled by their respective organizers following questions raised over the gatherings. ​Promotional posters circulating online had advertised two upcoming screenings in the city. The first event, organized by 'The Bloom Society Sister's Club', was scheduled for Saturday, November 28, from 6:00 PM onwards at Sheeshkebab in Frazer Town. The event was billed as the "First Ever Screening in Bangalore" for episodes 34 and 35, accompanied by a Persian and Arabic dinner spread. ​A second event, organized by 'The Star Club', was scheduled for December 5 from 6:00 PM onwards at a private theatre. ​When questioned about the backlash and concerns surrounding the two scheduled screenings, Bengaluru Chief Commissioner of Police R. Hitendra stated that the police were looking into the matter. "As of now, something is being organized. We are getting in touch with the organizers to know more details about it. If anything is to be done on the ground, it will be done," the Chief Commissioner said. ​Following the scrutiny, organizers of both events confirmed that the screenings have been called off. ​When contacted, the person in charge at Sheeshkebab confirmed that the November 28 event had been cancelled, though no specific reason was provided. Meanwhile, the host for The Star Club event at the private theatre stated,"We have cancelled the event. Although it was meant for family and a close circle, since this has become an issue, we have decided to cancel the screening." @CCP_Blr @BlrCityPolice — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) November 25, 2026

Amid the growing backlash, Bengaluru Police Commissioner R. Hitendra acknowledged the planned gatherings and said that the police were seeking further details from the organisers. As per NDTV, Commissioner stated, "As of now, something is being organised. We are getting in touch with the organisers to know more details about it. If anything needs to be done on the ground, it will be done."

Adding to the development, Pulakeshinagar Police also responded to a complaint on X, confirming that the screenings had been called off. The police acknowledged the cancellation and sought further information, stating, "It has come to our notice that the shows stand cancelled. Any information regarding the same is appreciated."

Following the controversy, organisers of both events confirmed that the screenings had been cancelled. While the representative of the restaurant hosting the November 28 gathering confirmed the cancellation without disclosing a specific reason, the host of the December 5 event said that it was originally planned for family members and a close circle of acquaintances.

A fan gathering and special watch party for the Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijat is scheduled to take place on November 28 at Sheesh Kebab, Frazer Town, Bengaluru. The event will include snacks and a Persian/Arabian dinner, with an entry fee of ₹1,999 per person. Another fan gathering and screening of Dar-E-Nijat will take place on December 5 at Mowie Private Theatre in Bengaluru. Fans have been asked to wear "PAKISTANI ENSEMBLES" as the official dress code. Bookings for both regular and VIP seats are currently open. The organisers are screening Pakistani dramas, encouraging people to idolise Pakistani characters and even promoting the idea of wearing PAKISTANI OUTFITS. — Anviksha (@Anviksha_) November 24, 2026

What Were The Pakistani Shows And Where Were They To Be Screened?

Both events were organised around Dar-e-Nijaat, a Pakistani television drama featuring Sheheryar Munawar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. The first watch party was organised by The Bloom Society Sisters' Club and was scheduled for November 28 at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town, Bengaluru. Advertised as the first-ever screening in Bengaluru, it was set to feature episodes 34 and 35, along with a Persian and Arabic dinner spread. The second gathering was organised by The Star Club and was scheduled for December 5 at a private theatre in the city. The invitations reportedly mentioned Pakistani ensembles as the dress code, with bookings available for regular and VIP seats. Both events have now been called off following the backlash.

The controversy intensified after an invitation reportedly mentioned Pakistani outfits as the dress code, prompting criticism over celebrating Pakistani entertainment amid strained bilateral relations. The backlash also spread to Delhi, where a screening of Dar-e-Nijaat at Project Otenga, organised by Tales of City Official, drew criticism after videos went viral. Around 45 people reportedly attended the gathering, where fans watched the drama and discussed its characters, sparking further debate over public screenings of Pakistani shows in India.

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