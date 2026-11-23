Pakistani Show Dar-E-Nijaat Screening Takes Place At A Cafe In Delhi | X (Twitter)

Many Pakistani shows trend in India, and the recent one is Dar-E-Nijaat. The Sheheryar Munawar, Durefishan Saleem, and Nameer Nawaz Khan-starrer premiered on ARY Digital in Pakistan, and while the movies and shows of the neighbouring country are banned here, Dar-E-Nijaat is available on YouTube. Now, a video on X (Twitter) has gone viral in which we can see that a screening of the series was organised at a cafe in Delhi.

Watch the video below...

Dar e nijaat screening in theatres of delhi 🤡 https://t.co/gcqfTZcGGG — Rashi Modi (@RasodaQueen) November 22, 2026

Netizens react to Dar-E-Nijaat screening in Delhi

Reacting to the screening of the Pakistani show happening in Delhi, a netizen tweeted, "Indians can enjoy Urdu shayari/Pakistani daily soaps by keeping Pak state at an arms length distance (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Yes this influence is good. But more important than influencing them imo is to keep our own audience occupied and saved from the crap they are spewing in their TV and film industry, with our own quality dramas (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Ye ghatiya idea kisne diya itna vahiyat drama delhi mein chalane ka (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dar-E-Nijaat cast

Apart from Sheheryar, Durefishan, and Nameer, Dar-E-Nijaat also stars Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed, Saba Hameed, Faran Tahir and Nadia Afgan. ARY Digital had announced last month that the show had received 1.7 billion views across social media platforms after the broadcast of 23 episodes.

Netflix show with Pakistani actors announced

Meanwhile, the neighbouring country has also been creating a buzz on social media for its Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show stars Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, and Khushhal Khan, and the Indian audience has been wondering whether the show will be available on Netflix in India.

For now, the show has been listed on the platform in the country.

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