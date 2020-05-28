Pak actress Uzma Khan, sister assaulted by woman and her gunmen for alleged affair

Pakistani actor Uzma Khan and her sister Huma were allegedly assaulted by a woman and her gunmen. The woman reportedly accused the actress of having an affair with a married man. Uzma, who has filed a complaint against the woman, claims that the accused is the daughter of Bahria Town's chairman Malik Riaz.
A video that is going viral on the internet, shows the sisters being assaulted by the woman and a few men. The woman is heard threatening Uzma and her sister and accusing the actress of having a relationship with her husband Usman.
Uzma's statement read: “I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past 3 days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen."
“I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz,” she added.
Sharing the official statement on Twitter, she wrote, "This is my official statement - Remember your gunmen pointed their guns towards two orphans and sexually harassed. We might be weak but now we have faith in Allah and people of Pakistan. I request you to share my statement and standby me in my difficult times. #uzmakhan."
Meanwhile, the chairman of real estate company Bahria Town, Malik Riaz has rebuted the reports by calling it a 'malicious propaganda'. He took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video.Usman is not my nephew.I'm appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I'm not involved in any capacity. "
"I would also like to inform that I'll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents," he added in another tweet.
In another viral video, woman named Aamina Usman, can be seen clarifying that she's not related to Malik Riaz and is not a part of his immediate family. Aamina is heard justifying her move as she claimed that the house Usman and Huma lived in belongs to her husband and she had all the rights to barge in. Aamina further says that she had given enough warnings to the actor.
Check out the video here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)