Pak actress Uzma Khan, sister assaulted by woman and her gunmen for alleged affair

Pakistani actor Uzma Khan and her sister Huma were allegedly assaulted by a woman and her gunmen. The woman reportedly accused the actress of having an affair with a married man. Uzma, who has filed a complaint against the woman, claims that the accused is the daughter of Bahria Town's chairman Malik Riaz.

A video that is going viral on the internet, shows the sisters being assaulted by the woman and a few men. The woman is heard threatening Uzma and her sister and accusing the actress of having a relationship with her husband Usman.

Uzma's statement read: “I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past 3 days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen."

“I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz,” she added.

Sharing the official statement on Twitter, she wrote, "This is my official statement - Remember your gunmen pointed their guns towards two orphans and sexually harassed. We might be weak but now we have faith in Allah and people of Pakistan. I request you to share my statement and standby me in my difficult times. #uzmakhan."