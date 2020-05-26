Pak model Zara Abid, who reportedly died in Karachi plane crash abused online for wearing 'revealing clothes'

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday. Pakistani model Zara Abid was reportedly one of the 97 passengers who lost their lives in the crash. Zara was a trailblazer in the modelling industry, who challenged conventional beauty standards by embracing her tanned skin. The 28-year-old recently won the Best Female Model award at the Hum Style Awards. After the news of her demise made headlines, grief-stricken friends from the industry mourned the loss. However, a section of Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to criticize the late model for wearing revealing clothes and claimed that she will be 'punished in the afterlife.'

Sharing pictures of Zara Abid, a user wrote, "Those people who are saying that she will be in paradise after #planecrash accident then being Muslim I would tell them ALLAH Pak doesn't like those women who are showing their body parts to everyone and jannat is only for pure men and pure women."

As the hurtful tweets continued to flood social media, Abid's family reportedly deactivated all her social media accounts. Meanwhile, several users condemned the moral policing.

A user tweeted, "A young woman died a horrible death .. and our nation is busy debating either she is jannati or jahanumi ...Who are you to decide .. dont talk ill if you cannot empathize .."