 Pak Actor Tauqeer Nasir Claims Shah Rukh Khan 'Copied' His Role In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 'He Should've Given Credit'
Tauqeer Nasir, a senior actor in the Pakistani drama industry has reportedly claimed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has copied his work in one of his films and has refrained from giving him due credit.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Nasir, a veteran Pakistani actor, who has recently served as Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad, and has been awarded many prestigious recognitions including Pride of Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Best Actor, has expressed his disappointment over the lack of recognition for not being given due credit by King Khan for his own contribution.

In an interview on Youtube Channel "Zabardast With Wasi Shah" on Monday, Tauqeer Nasir revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would often praise his work and would send his regards to various people. "Shah Rukh Khan is a talented actor. But it's disappointing to see the lack of recognition for my contribution from his side", he said.

When asked about the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan allegedly copied his work, Nasir said: "Shahrukh's role in the film 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' was a direct copy of his character from the drama 'Parwaaz'," he claimed in the interview. "Even the detail of an injured leg, depicted in the film, was borrowed from my portrayal in the drama," he added.

"'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was essentially based on the story of Parwaaz, written by the renowned author Mustansar Hussain Tarar. Shah Rukh Khan should have given due credit for his inspiration," said Tauqeer Nasir. Nasir went a step ahead and even called out filmmaker Karan Johar for not giving due credit to him and Mustansar Hussain Tarar for his inspiration. "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", a romantic drama released in 2006.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher. The film explores themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships.

