'Painful, Feel Deeply Hurt': Vijay's Fan Breaks Down Outside His Chennai House After Offering Prayers, Questions Removal Of Security - VIDEO

An emotional video of a fan of Vijay has gone viral on social media after he was seen breaking down in tears outside the actor-politician’s residence in Chennai’s Neelangarai area on Thursday (May 7). The supporter had reportedly arrived to offer prayers for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief amid the ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu.

In a video shared on X by PTI, the fan is seen kneeling down outside Vijay’s house and becoming visibly emotional after offering prayers. He also questioned why there was no police security present outside the residence.

"He will definitely become the Chief Minister. The news channels may say many things, but without a doubt, he is the one who will take the position. No matter how many obstacles come his way, he will face them and move forward. I feel deeply hurt. There is not even a single police officer here. I don’t even know what to say. It’s a strange feeling altogether. After struggling so much to come this far, it is painful to see such people doing these kinds of things," the fan said while fighting back tears.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fan offers prayers outside TVK chief Vijay's house, expresses hope of seeing him as the chief minister.



"He will definitely become the Chief Minister. The news channels may say many things, but without a doubt, he is the one who will take the… pic.twitter.com/irMu41Fg8V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

Another video showed that the security arrangements outside Vijay’s residence had been removed. According to reports, until Wednesday, hundreds of police personnel had been deployed outside the actor’s house.

On Wednesday, Vijay met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government after the Congress announced support for his party, cutting ties with its pre-poll ally, DMK.

TVK made a remarkable debut in the Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member House. The performance pushed both the DMK and AIADMK to second and third positions, respectively.

However, Vijay’s attempt to form the government has hit a hurdle following the hung verdict. Despite Congress extending support through five MLA-elects, the actor-politician still falls short of the majority mark.

Sources said Governor Arlekar asked Vijay to prove he has the support of 118 legislators before being invited to form the government.

Vijay’s effective strength may further reduce to 107 as he is expected to vacate one of the two seats he won in the elections. In addition, one MLA may become Speaker and would ordinarily not vote during a confidence motion unless there is a tie.