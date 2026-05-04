Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Will Trisha Krishnan Be Given Role In TVK Government Led By Vijay?

Tamil Nadu: Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party is leading in the Tamil Assembly election as the party is inching towards the majority mark of 118 out of the total 234 seats. According to the current numbers by the Election Commission of India, TVK is currently leading in 106 seats, and AIADMK is second, leading in 64 seats. While CM MK Stalin's party DMK is witnessing a major blow, as the party has so far secured 44 seats.

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As the TVK party is set to form a government in the state, speculations arose about whether Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan will be given a role in the party. The speculation was fueled as earlier in the day, Trisha visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala to offer prayers. Notably, May 4 also marks Trisha's birthday. Apart from offering prayers, Trisha was also seen entering Vijay's Chennai residence.

Will Trisha Krishnan Be Given Role In TVK Government Led By Vijay?

As TVK continues to shape its political roadmap, all eyes remain on whether prominent film personalities like Trisha would transition into active politics and contribute to the party. Currently, there is no official confirmation from either Trisha or the party on this.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay remain one of Tamil cinema's most loved on-screen pairs. In recent months, the duo has repeatedly been linked together on social media, however, neither of them officially confirmed their relationship. The rumour erupted after the duo attended a wedding together in Chennai, days after Vijay confirmed his divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Coming back to the Assembly Elections, Actor Vijay is also leading in the two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East). According to EC numbers, in Tiruchirappalli (East), after the fourth round of counting, Vijay is leading with 16,579 votes, while DMK's S. Inigo Irudayaraj is trailing as he has secured 10,080 votes, while AIADMK candidate G Rajasekaran has secured 4734 votes. In the 2021 Tiruchirappalli (East) results, DMK's S. Inigo Irudayaraj had won from the constituency with over 94,000 votes, while AIADMK candidate Velklamandi Natarajan had secured 40,000 votes.