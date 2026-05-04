Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Celebrations Erupt In Chennai, Coimbatore As Actor Vijay's TVK Inches Toward Majority - VIDEOS |

Tamil Nadu: As actor-politician Vijay-led TVK is inching towards the majority mark of 118 Assembly seats out of the total 234 segments, celebrations by party workers and fans have erupted across the state. Visuals shared by the news agency ANI showed celebrations across various places in Chennai and Coimbatore. Party workers were seen cheering and distributing sweets.

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Visuals of Vijay's father, Chandrashekar and some family members expressing joy and happiness also appeared online. They were seen blowing whistles as they celebrated at their residence.

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Mahesh, a supporter of TVK leader Vijay, said the party could win over 130 seats in Tamil Nadu. Calling it a 'tsunami for change', he said people want change and expressed confidence that Vijay will emerge as Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister.

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What do the current numbers say?

According to the Election Commission website, TVK is leading in 106 seats out of the total 234 segments, AIADMK is in the second position, leading with 64 seats, while CM MK Stalin's party DMK is witnessing a major blow as the party has so far secured 44 seats.

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In addition to this, Actor Vijay is also leading in the two constituencies where he is fighting the elections, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East). According to EC numbers, in Tiruchirappalli (East), after the fourth round of counting, Vijay is leading with 16,579 votes, while DMK's S. Inigo Irudayaraj is trailing as he has secured 10,080 votes, while AIADMK candidate G Rajasekaran has secured 4734 votes. In the 2021 Tiruchirappalli (East) results, DMK's S. Inigo Irudayaraj had won from the constituency with over 94,000 votes, while AIADMK candidate Velklamandi Natarajan had secured 40,000 votes.

In Perambur, after the fifth round of counting, he is leading with 29,043 votes while DMK's R.D. Shekar is trailing with 18,071 votes. Speaking of the 2021 Perambur results, R.D. Shekar from DMK had won with 1,05,267 votes while AIADMK's NR Dhanapalan had secured 50,291 votes.