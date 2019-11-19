Pagglait: Sanya Malhotra's next goes on floors

Apart from this, Sanya will be seen next in Shakuntala Devi where she is working alongside Vidya Balan. She will be playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerjee in this one and another project, Anurag Basu’s untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next year.

Sanya Malhotra made a power-packed debut with Dangal, where she played the role of a wrestler. Later, she went on to star in 2018’s surprise hit Badhaai Ho and critically acclaimed Pataakha and later, Photograph where she proved her mettle once again- with each of her projects. Her performance in both these films proved that she is a star to watch out and well, even the coveted Berlinale hailed Sanya as one of their top five breakout stars of the year from across the world.

Looking at Sanya’s choice of films till now, one can be sure that Pagglait will also be a unique film which will bring to us, yet another stellar performance from the actress.

As for the film, Pagglait is being directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment. The film will hit the screens in the year 2020.