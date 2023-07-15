Padmini Producer CALLS OUT Kunchacko Boban For Taking ₹2.5 Crores & Skipping The Promotions

The producer of the recently released film "Padmini" has taken to social media to express his disappointment with popular actor Kunchacko Boban.

Alleging that Boban received a hefty payment of ₹2.5 crores but failed to fulfil his promotional duties, the producer has raised serious concerns about the actor's lack of involvement in promoting the movie.

'Padmini', directed by Senna Hegde, has been receiving positive reviews from audiences since its release.

However, Suvin K Varkey, the film's producer, feels let down by Boban's apparent disinterest in promoting the project, despite being handsomely compensated. Varkey took to his official Instagram handle to address the issue and share his concerns.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response and support the film has received, Varkey stated, "We are overwhelmed with all the positive responses and reviews. Still, there are a few things we owe to answer in response to the questions asked about the lack of promotion of the movie."

The producer further elaborated on his grievances, emphasizing the importance of the actor's involvement in attracting audiences to theaters.

Varkey expressed disappointment that Boban did not give any TV interviews or participate in promotional programs, even rejecting the entire promotion plan and schedule proposed by the marketing consultant hired by the actor's wife.

He noted that this pattern had occurred in the past with the last few producers who had worked with Boban.

POSSIBLE REASON FOR HIS NEGLECTED BEHAVIOUR

According to Varkey, this neglectful behavior would not occur if Boban were a co-producer of the film. He claimed that the actor would actively participate in TV interviews and be a guest on various shows.

However, when working with an external producer, Boban seemingly cared very little about promoting the film, preferring to spend his time in Europe with friends. Varkey highlighted the significance of proper recognition for movies in a state where exhibitors often protest due to insufficient runs.

The producer asserted that actors also have a responsibility to market the projects they are involved in. In a highly competitive industry with over 200 movies releasing each year, it is crucial to attract audiences to watch a particular film.

Varkey reminded Boban not to take viewers for granted, emphasizing that the audience's verdict ultimately determines an actor's success. He concluded his note by expressing gratitude to the producer friends who supported Boban in the producer association.

