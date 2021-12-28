Rajasthan: BJP MP objects to light and sound show about Rani Padmini inaugurated by CM Ashok Gehlot

The controversy on the history of Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji continues in Rajasthan. A light and sound show was inaugurated on Monday night by CM Ashok Gehlot and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal which was being played at Chhitorgarh fort which told the story of Rani Padmini, the wife of then ruler Ratnasimha.

She was famous for her beauty, and Alauddin (alias Ala) besieged Chittor to obtain her. After negotiations, Alauddin restricted his demand to merely seeing Padmini's beauty through a mirror. The show tells the story of Khilji seeing Rani Padmini's face through the mirror. It was, however, interrupted by BJP MP of Chittorgarh CP Joshi who objected to the show.

CP Joshi said, "I had seen the script three days ago and directed the officials to remove the controversial part but they did not remove this, we will not let the show run until the controversial scenes are removed."

Joshi lodged his protest with District Chief Suresh Dhakad regarding the disputed Vedanta shown about Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji in the history of Chittor, which is being shown in the new version of the light and sound show.

He said that the mirror and inscription have been removed from the fort which was telling the incident that never happened. Though the district collector Tara Chand Meena said that the controversial parts of the script have been removed and the matter has been sorted out.

Notably, the tourism department of Rajasthan has restarted a light and sound show on Chittorgarh Fort to tell the history and the battle of Chittorgarh on Monday evening. The show is a part of the Swadesh Darshan project of the Central government.

The row over the history related to Padmini and Khilji came at the time of the making of the film Padmavat in 2017 when Rajput community outfits strongly objected to the film.

ALSO READ BJP rewriting history to give themselves role in freedom movement, says Sonia Gandhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:08 PM IST