'She is broken': Padmini Kolhapure reveals how Asha Bhosle is coping with Lata Mangeshkar's death

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

Her demise has left many of her fans and her family members in a state of grieving.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, actress Padmini Kolhapure revealed how veteran singer Asha Bhosle is coping up with her sister's death.

The actress told the entertainment portal, that 'she is broken down.'

Asha Bhosle even remembered Lata Mangeshkar on Instagram as she shared a throwback picture from their childhood. The two notable singers were seen sitting next to each other in the picture.

"Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I," she wrote along with the photo.

The veteran singer breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her unforgettable songs.

Lata Ji is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:25 PM IST