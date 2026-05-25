Padma Awards 2026: List Of Film Celebs Being Honoured In Delhi - From Dharmendra To R Madhavan

The first phase of the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony will take place in New Delhi on Monday evening (May 25), with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the prestigious civilian honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Several well-known names from the Indian film and music industry are among this year’s recipients.

The ceremony will be held at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 5 pm onwards and will be streamed live on Akashvani AIR’s YouTube channel.

This year, the Government of India approved a total of 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan honours, 13 Padma Bhushan awards and 113 Padma Shri awards. According to official details, 66 recipients will be honoured during the first investiture ceremony itself.

List of film celebs to be honoured:

Among the biggest names from the entertainment industry to be honoured this year is late veteran actor Dharmendra, who will be conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty and celebrated singer Alka Yagnik will receive the Padma Bhushan award for their contribution to the arts and entertainment industry.

Several popular film personalities are also set to receive the Padma Shri honour this year. The list includes actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor R Madhavan, veteran actor Satish Shah, who will be honoured posthumously, and actor Anil Rastogi.

About the event

The event is expected to witness the presence of several top dignitaries, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The remaining Padma award recipients will reportedly be honoured during the second phase of the investiture ceremony later this year.

Announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day, the Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours. The awards recognise excellence and distinguished service in fields such as art, literature, sports, medicine, science, public affairs and social work.

While the Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of a high order. The Padma Shri is given for distinguished contribution in any field.