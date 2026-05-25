Dr R Sreedher And Prof Gambir Singh Yonzone To Receive Padma Shri Awards At Rashtrapati Bhavan; Know About These Social Heroes Behind The Honour

Dr R Sreedher And Prof Gambir Singh Yonzone To Receive Padma Shri Awards |

Dr R Sreedher and Prof Gambir Singh Yonzone are among the distinguished personalities set to be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu will present awards at the first civil ceremony for 2026, which will be held on Monday, May 25, 2026, in the Ganatantra Mandap. The recognition highlights their significant contributions to society in their respective fields, marking them as inspiring social heroes whose work has left a lasting impact on communities.

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Dr R Sreedher and Prof Gambir Singh Yonzone to be honoured with Padma Shri

66 Padma Shri awards are going to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. It will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu this evening. In the first civil investiture ceremony of 2026, the President will confer 66 Padma Awards, including 2 Padma Vibhushan, 6 Padma Bhushan and 58 Padma Shri. The remaining Padma Awards will be given in the second round of the civil investiture ceremony to be held later.

Dr R Sreedher is widely known for his contributions to the field of communication, media education and public broadcasting and Prof Gambir Singh Yonzone has been recognised for his contributions to education and social development, particularly in the Himalayan and tribal regions, and will be honoured with Padma Shri award for their contributions in the society.

Who is Dr Sreedher?

Hailing from Kalimping, West Bengal, Dr R Sreedher is a veteran Indian radio broadcaster, science communicator and academic who is widely known as father of community radio. Over the years, he has played an important role in strengthening educational communication systems in India, particularly through initiatives that promote accessible learning and knowledge dissemination. With a career spanning over five decades, his work has focused on bridging gaps between technology, education and society, helping institutions adopt modern communication tools for public benefit. The Padma Shri recognition acknowledges his decades of dedicated service in advancing media literacy and educational outreach.

Prof Gambir Singh Yonzone: The Mountain Man

Prof Gambir Singh Yonzone is a renowned botanist, educationist, and environmentalist from Kalimpong, Darjeeling Hills. The 86-year-old former professor, who is based in Kalimpong district’s Pedong, has directed his efforts towards improving access to quality education, preserving cultural heritage and supporting community welfare initiatives. Also known as the mountain man, through grassroots work, he has helped empower students and local communities by encouraging learning opportunities in remote and underserved areas.

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About the Padma Shri award: The third highest civilian honour

The Padma Shri award, one of India’s highest civilian honours, is presented by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in recognition of exceptional service in various fields such as education, literature, science, social work and public affairs. The inclusion of Dr Sreedher and Prof Yonzone among the awardees reflects the importance of education and social service in nation-building.