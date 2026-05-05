Yashraj Bharati Samman 2026 Honours India’s Grassroots Changemakers

The Yashraj Bharati Samman 2026 recognised individuals and institutions driving meaningful grassroots change, often away from the spotlight. The award honours those strengthening India’s social fabric through sustained service and compassion.

Winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process combining quantitative and qualitative assessments, followed by recommendations from an independent Grand Jury.

The Gratitude Ceremony was held on May 3 at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, bringing together leaders from public life, academia, and civil society.

Chief Guests Hon’ble Smt. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Professor Abhijit V. Banerjee, Nobel Laureate, along with Guest of Honour Shri Dilip Walse Patil, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, presented The Samman Medallion, Citation, and a Samman Fund of Rs. 1 Crore, 1 Lakh to grassroots changemakers.

Dinesh Kumar Jain, Chair of Advisory Board and Managing Director at Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd, said the Samman celebrates selfless individuals and institutions creating lasting community impact, while inspiring wider purpose-driven action.

Tarun Joseph

Awardees included:

Innovation in Healthcare: The Tribal Health Initiative (THI) was recognised for its community-led healthcare model in Sittilingi, Tamil Nadu. Since 1993, it has significantly reduced infant mortality, eliminated maternal deaths within a decade, and now runs a 35-bed hospital serving nearly one lakh people annually. With over 80% staff from tribal communities, THI also promotes organic farming, women’s entrepreneurship, and ecological restoration, impacting 42 villages and influencing policy, including millet inclusion in the Public Distribution System.

Transforming People’s Lives: The Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) was honoured for advancing sustainable development by restoring ecological commons and strengthening community governance. Founded in 2001 in Anand, Gujarat, FES has empowered communities across 12,000 villages, securing Community Forest Rights and improving rural livelihoods through initiatives like the ‘Promise of Commons’ and partnerships with programmes such as the Atal Bhujal Yojana, Mo Jungle Jameen Yojana, and Gram Sabha Jagrukta Abhiyan.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed emphasis on recognising quiet, consistent efforts that drive inclusive and compassionate progress.