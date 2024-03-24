Out Of Jail, Elvish Yadav Ready To 'Meet & Greet' His Fans In Surat For ₹15,000

Controversial YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, who was released from jail on March 22, Friday, is all set to host a grand Holi party in Surat on March 25, Monday. He was jailed after being accused of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida, however, he was granted bail on Friday, five days after being locked up in prison.

And looks like Elvish is unfazed by the controversy and is, in fact, all set to celebrate Holi with his fans just three days after stepping out of jail. Post his release, the YouTuber took to his social media handle to announce that he will be the chief guest at an extravagant Holi party in Surat.

He also shared a link to book passes for the event, and a little research shows that the tickets for the Holi bash start at Rs 399, while grabbing a spot in the 'fan pit' costs Rs 699.

Elvish will also be doing a 'meet and greet' with the best of his fans, and the pass for that has been priced at a whopping Rs 15,000. And guess what? The most expensive tickets are already sold out!

Elvish was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Wildlife Protection Act after he was accused of organising rave parties in Noida and Gurugram and supplying snake venom to those who attended the rave parties.

The Noida Police had also stated that he supplied the venom not only for money, but to also show his 'swag' to his fans and create an image that he was unafraid of the law or cops.